Policeman Broke Into My House, Stole N280,000, Says Barber

Sam said he managed to escape when the policeman first broke into his neighbour’s house demanding to be shown his (Sam’s) apartment as he cocked his gun.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 12, 2020

A barber, who identified himself as Otighan Sam, has accused a policeman attached to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad in Rivers State of breaking into his house on Friday around 12 midnight, destroying his properties, and stealing his N280,000.

The incident happened at No 23 Nnewi Street, Mile 1 Diobu, Port Harcourt, a report by PUNCH said.

The barber said he saw the SARS officer with two rifles; a pistol and an AK47, adding that he was accompanied by two armed men.
Sam said the policeman was probably after him because he had earlier refused to pay for drinks he (policeman) and some of his friends consumed at a bar.

He said, “A SARS officer armed with a pistol and an AK47, accompanied by two boys with machetes came to my house around 12 midnight, broke into my neighbours’ house and started beating him and asking where my room was.

“Upon seeing what was happening, I managed to run away because the officer was really drunk and was cocking his gun and threatening to shoot if they did not show him my room. When the officer and his boys got to my room, they ransacked the entire house, destroyed my properties, and took away my N280,000.

"The policeman’s name is Usman, my only offence was that I refused to pay for drinks he drank alongside his friends because I did not have money.”

The barber said he had reported the incident to the Mile One Police Division and the indicted cop had been invited for questioning.

When contacted, spokesperson for the police in the state, Nnamdi Omoni, said he was yet to be briefed about the incident.

SaharaReporters, New York

