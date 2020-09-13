DSS Invites Activist For Exposing Multi-billion Naira Fraud In Kastina

SaharaReporters gathered that the invitation comes few hours after a closed-door meeting between the Director-General of the DSS, Magaji Bichi, and Secretary to the Government of Katsina State, Mustapha Inuwa.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 13, 2020

A human rights activist and Kaduna-based businessman, Muhammad Mahdi Shehu, who exposed a N52bn security votes fraud in Kastina State, has been summoned by the Department of State Services.

The anti-corruption activist is scheduled to appear at the agency’s headquarters in Abuja on Monday.

SaharaReporters recall that Shehu had in July petitioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to investigate Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State for alleged misappropriation and misapplication of over N52bn spent as security vote in the state from June 2015 to April 29, 2020.

He stated that while Katsina was battling with insecurity, the Masari-led government spent hundreds of millions of naira on frivolities.

The businessman also asked Masari to resign his position as governor and sack Inuwa as SSG.

He further alleged that the Katsina State Government spent N24bn on security from funds it withdrew from two bank accounts in Fidelity and UBA without due process from 2015 -2019.

Mahdi also alleged that N684m was spent in four years under the present administration to pay policemen guarding Lambar Rimi, adding that the sum of N500m was withdrawn to purchase mobile phones and another N870m used to buy another set of phones for security personnel attached to the Government House.

“Let me also draw your kind attention that by Friday, the 4th of July, 2020, all expenditure related accounting books and documents have been moved to the Government House. It will therefore not be a surprise if attempts will not be made to tamper with them.
 
“June 2015 to December 2015 - N809,098,210, 2016 - N3,629,189,460, 2017 - N7,880,836,508, 2018 - N24,137,364,725, 2019 - N12,735,698,345, 2020 - N3,494,682,000,” part of the petition reads.

SaharaReporters, New York

