Mobile Phone Snatchers Stab Physiotherapist To Death In Kano

A physiotherapist at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, Kano State, Atiku Tijjani Shu'aibu Ringim, has been stabbed to death by a gang of mobile phone thieves in the city.

The gang stabbed Ringim to death around 10:00pm on Saturday while he made his way across a part of the city notorious for such incidents.

Kano is witnessing a spike in gang crimes particularly mobile phone snatching, raising fears among residents.

Those who, resist the thieves are usually stabbed with knife or broken bottle that often leaves them for the dead.