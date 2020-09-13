Mobile Phone Snatchers Stab Physiotherapist To Death In Kano

The gang stabbed Ringim to death around 10:00pm on Saturday while he made his way across a part of the city notorious for such incidents.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 13, 2020

A physiotherapist at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, Kano State, Atiku Tijjani Shu'aibu Ringim, has been stabbed to death by a gang of mobile phone thieves in the city.

The gang stabbed Ringim to death around 10:00pm on Saturday while he made his way across a part of the city notorious for such incidents.

Kano is witnessing a spike in gang crimes particularly mobile phone snatching, raising fears among residents.

Those who, resist the thieves are usually stabbed with knife or broken bottle that often leaves them for the dead. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Customs Intercepts Dubai-bound Passenger With 2,886 ATM Cards Hidden In Packs Of Noodles At Lagos Airport
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME Notorious Kidnapper, Armed Robber Arrested By Police In Rivers State
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive EXPOSED: Real Reason Military Killed Benue Militant, Gana
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kill Ekiti LG Account Officer, Kidnap Two Others​
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Arrest Melaye At Abuja Clinic
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
CRIME Patience Jonathan Tenders Video Evidence To Explain How She Got $8.4m And N7.4bn
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Customs Intercepts Dubai-bound Passenger With 2,886 ATM Cards Hidden In Packs Of Noodles At Lagos Airport
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Christianity Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria Fast Drifting To Failed, Badly Divided State Under Buhari –Obasanjo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Environment Flood Sweeps Away Two Children, Displaces Families In Lagos
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Human Rights Police Vow To Deal With Nigerian Students Planning Protest Against Fuel Hike, Electricity Tariff
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption Former NDDC MD Forfeits N250m To Nigerian Government
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Education Only JSS 3, SSS 2 Students Will Resume September 21, Says Lagos Government
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Returning Nigerian Ladies From Saudi Beg Government To Wave COVID-19 Repeat Test Fee
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Drugs Nigerian Government Moves To Ban Packaging, Sale Of Alcohol In Sachet, Small Bottles
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian Health Workers Declare Nationwide Strike Amid COVID-19
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Human Rights Falana Drags Kano Government To African Commission Over Death Sentence On Musician For Blasphemy
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Police Policeman Broke Into My House, Stole N280,000, Says Barber
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad