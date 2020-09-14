BREAKING: DSS Releases Whistleblower In Kaduna After Protest By Activists

A businessman, Muhammad Mahdi Shehu, who petitioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission over alleged multi-billion naira fraud by the Katsina State Government, has been released by the Department of State Services in Kaduna after being invited for questioning on Monday morning.

Mahdi, who exposed a N52bn security vote fraud in Katsina State, was released by the secret police shortly after scores of activists stormed the agency’s office in Kaduna to call for his freedom.

A source, who confirmed the development to SaharaReporters, said the businessman was back at his home in Kaduna after the session with the DSS.

“After a friendly chat with the DSS Kaduna State Director, Mahdi Shehu was released and he's back home,” the source said.

In recent times, persons, who revealed infractions in government and certain findings related to security have been invited by the DSS for questioning.

A former Deputy Governor of Central Bank, Obadiah Mailafia, was invited twice for questioning by the DSS after revealing that he had information on how a serving state governor in the Northern part of Nigeria is the commander of the Boko Haram terror group.

Mailafia has asked Nigerians to pray for his safety as his life had come under severe threat since making that revelation.

Observers have described this as an act of intolerance and high-handedness by federal and state governments in Nigeria, making mockery of the country’s democracy and freedom of speech.