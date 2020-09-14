Edo 2020: Election Should Not Be Do-Or-Die Affair, Says Police IG

Adamu, who spoke at the stakeholders meeting ahead of the September 19 governorship election in Edo State, promised that the police will ensure there was peace during the exercise.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 14, 2020

The Inspector-General of the Nigeria Police Force, Mohammed Adamu, has urged politicians not to see election as a do-or-die affair, warning them to eschew violence.

The Police Inspector-General (IGP), Mohammed Adamu Twitter/toluogunlesi

He said, "I call on all political parties to embrace the virtues of democracy by seeing elections as a call to service by the people and not a ‘do or die’ affair.

"I implore parents and guardians to counsel their children and wards to resist the unprofitable urge of being recruited by any politician for thuggery and other acts of violence.

"The message here is clear. For the political actors and electorates that are law-abiding, they are fully assured of optimal security as they exercise their electoral rights.

"However, for the deviants who despite all wise counsels are determined to deploy violence and other illegal means to advance their political interests, they should be prepared for the consequences of their actions as they will be decisively dealt with irrespective of their status or political affiliation."

See Also Exclusive INEC Official Known For Conducting ‘Violent, Fraudulent Elections’ Deployed To Edo To Oversee Governorship Poll 0 Comments 20 Hours Ago

International rights group, Amnesty International, warned that the election could be marred by violence if the police refused to curtail violence in the build up to the election.

Similarly, the Coalition of Civil Society Groups for Good Governance and Electoral Matters urged the government to ensure the safety of lives and properties in Edo before, during and after the election.

