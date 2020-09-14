My Father Was Killed Out Of Jealousy, Says Bola Ige’s Son, Muyiwa

Muyiwa said this during the 90th posthumous birthday held in honour of the late politician.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 14, 2020

Muyiwa, one of the sons of Nigeria’s former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Chief Bola Ige (SAN), has said that his father was killed as a result of jealousy.

Ige, who was the Deputy National leader of Afenifere, a pan Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, was murdered by yet to be identified assailants at his Bodija, Oyo State home on December 23, 2001.

“My father really loved young people. He also believed in the emancipation of the common man and elevating young people. A lot of his peers didn’t like him for that because they could not understand the young people.

“But, that was the essence of Bola Ige, and it was part of the envy that ate into the souls of some of those who didn’t like him. Nonetheless, that was their problem. Bola Ige came to this world, did his bit, and his legacy lives on.”

“The conservatives knew themselves, while the progressives knew themselves. Now, you can’t even differentiate between A and B. There is cross-carpeting going on every day. Consistency is not there.

“There is also a leadership vacuum and so, we need to go back and begin to study what they did well positively in their days and try to enhance that and begin to ensure that there is a vibrant mentoring programme, especially for our youths.

“There are great leaders out there that we can still point to that can support young people,” Muyiwa said.

 

