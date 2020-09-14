Police Attribute Fire Incident At Ondo INEC Office To Power Surge

The police in Ondo State have attributed the fire incident at the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission in Akure, the capital, to power surge.

The fire incident, which occurred last Thursday, destroyed over 5000 Smarts Card Readers kept in a container in preparation for use during the October 10 governorship election in the state.

PHOTONEWS: Over 5000 Card Readers Lost In Mysterious Fire Outbreak At Ondo @INECnigeria Office Less Than A Month To Election | Sahara Reporters https://t.co/EA2tQmWgpw#OndoDecides2020 #Ondo2020 pic.twitter.com/ZL4GKO34PR — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) September 10, 2020

Speaking on Monday, Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Bolaji Salami, said the air conditioners attached to the two containers at the INEC office developed electrical fault thereby causing the fire outbreak.

He said, "The investigation was carried out in collaboration with INEC and men of the fire service and the outcome showed it was caused by a power surge.

"In the end, we discovered that air conditioners attached to the two containers where the cards were kept caused the electrical fault.

"The conditioners were placed there to cool the cards but unfortunately it caused the fire which razed the containers."

