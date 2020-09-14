Train Rams Into Vehicles In Lagos, Kills One

Director-General of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Dr Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, who confirmed the incident, said the bus with six passengers suddenly veered onto the tracks and collided with the train.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 14, 2020

One passenger was killed on Monday when a bus and a sports utility vehicle collided with a moving commuter train at PWD end of Oshodi in Lagos.

Director-General of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Dr Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, who confirmed the incident, said the bus with six passengers suddenly veered onto the tracks and collided with the train.

He said, “The agency received distress calls at 8:12 am on the above. Upon arrival at the scene, it was discovered that a passenger motor GGE 972 GE with six passengers had veered onto the train tracks while crossing the rail at PWD inward Oshodi and subsequently collided with a scheduled commuter train.

“The agency was able to successfully extricate a total of eight passengers, six with minor injuries were provided with on-site medical care while two males including a 20-year old sustained severe injuries and were taken to LASUTH for further treatment. The other adult male subsequently lost his life.

“The accident vehicles were recovered off the road with the aid of the agency’s light rescue equipment while traffic management measures were put in place by the emergency responders, alongside task force officials and Nigeria Police.”

Oke-Osanyintolu added that the bus was dragged along for a stretch of the journey before the train managed to come to a complete halt.

