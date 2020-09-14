TUC Threatens Indefinite Nationwide Strike, Protest Over Petrol, Electricity Tariff Hike

TUC disclosed this in a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday signed by its President, Mr Quadri Olaleye, and Secretary-General, Mr Musa Lawal.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 14, 2020

The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria has threatened to commence an indefinite industrial action and national protest from Wednesday, September 23, 2020 over the recent increase in electricity tariff and petrol price.

The union described the hike in the pump price of petrol and electricity tariff by the Nigerian Government as unfavourable and unfortunate.

It said some of the issues that had become worrisome to the working class, their families and the masses included the sudden increase in the pump price of petrol without any definitive and concrete efforts to make the nation’s refineries functional.

The letter reads, “We have observed the gradual and steady annihilation of Nigeria and Nigerians in the light of government actions for the umpteenth time.

“Government should take immediate steps to: reverse the hike in prices as it affects electricity, petrol and all other social services in the country to status quo ante (prior to increase) within seven days.

“Provide adequate and quality healthcare and education for all to save the poor and the vulnerable at all levels.

“These demands are made in good faith, and to save the dying masses and the vulnerable in our society. In the event of not showing empathy for this class of people by adhering to above demands, we shall, together with our civil societies and allies sympathetic to the suffering masses of our people, commence an indefinite industrial action and national protest from Wednesday, September 23, 2020.”

 

