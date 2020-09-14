United States Imposes Visa Ban On Nigeria’s Election Riggers

Although elections have not yet held in Edo and Ondo states, Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, imposed the visa restriction on these individuals due to their conduct in the run-up to the poll.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 14, 2020

The United States Government has said it had imposed visa restrictions on Nigerians involved in undermining democracy during the November 2019 Kogi and Bayelsa states elections and in the run-up to the September and October 2020 Edo and Ondo states elections.

This is according to a statement by spokesperson for the Department of State, Morgan Ortagus, on Monday.

However, the US Government did not name the individuals or say how many were affected by the visa restrictions.

Although elections have not yet held in Edo and Ondo states, Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, imposed the visa restriction on these individuals due to their conduct in the run-up to the poll.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

The statement reads, “In July 2019, we announced the imposition of visa restrictions on Nigerians who undermined the February and March 2019 elections. Today, the Secretary of State is imposing additional visa restrictions on individuals for their actions surrounding the November 2019 Kogi and Bayelsa states elections and in the run up to the September and October 2020 Edo and Ondo states elections.

“These individuals have so far operated with impunity at the expense of the Nigerian people and have undermined democratic principles.

“The Department of State emphasises that the actions announced today are specific to certain individuals and not directed at the Nigerian people. This decision reflects the Department of State’s commitment to working with the Nigerian government to realise its expressed commitment to end corruption and strengthen democracy, accountability, and respect for human rights.”

The US condemned the acts of violence, intimidation, or corruption that harmed Nigerians and undermined the democratic process.

“As the Edo and Ondo off-cycle elections near, we urge all stakeholders including the Independent National Electoral Commission, the political parties, and the security services, to uphold the tenets of democracy and facilitate genuinely free and fair elections, conducted in an appropriately transparent and non-violent manner,” the statement added.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

I am Embarrassed To Share The Same National Space With Some Imbeciles And Morons - Soyinka
International I am Embarrassed To Share The Same National Space With Some Imbeciles And Morons - Soyinka
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: United States President, Donald Trump, Nominated For Nobel Peace Prize
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
CRIME Temitope Adebamiro, Who Slayed Husband, Pleads Guilty In US
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Dr. Wumi Akintide The New Normal In An Unusual Year Scares The Hell Out Of Many American Voters By Dr. Wumi Akintide
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Breaking News US Provides Assurance To Buhari For Cooperation In Recovery Of Stolen Assets
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
CRIME Sniper Kills Five Police Officers In Dallas, Interrupts Peaceful Black Lives Matter Protest
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion N-Power Volunteers At Crossroads By Mathew Africa
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics President Buhari’s Praise Singer Receives N57m To Release New Song For Him
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Gunmen Attack FRSC Officials In Nasarawa, Kill Two, Abduct 10 Others
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Travel Train Rams Into Vehicles In Lagos, Kills One
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Legal Lawyers Begin Petition To Strip Nigeria’s Attorney-General, Malami, Of SAN Title
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Activists Demonstrate At Kaduna DSS Office In Support Of Whistleblower Invited For Questioning
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Military Nollywood Actor, Pete Edochie, Alleges Threat To Life For Featuring In Movie Portraying Shiites As Terrorists
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics I Hope This Will Be The Last Time, Mailafia Says After Third Invitation By DSS
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News EFCC Arrests Two Lecturers, 28 Others For Internet Fraud
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News My Father Was Killed Out Of Jealousy, Says Bola Ige’s Son, Muyiwa
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Journalism Delta State Governor's Aide Bars Journalist From Government House Over Story On Prostitution
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Obasanjo Is Lowly Divider-in-Chief, Jealous Of Buhari’s Achievements —Presidency
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad