Again, Gunmen Abduct DSS Operative, Demand N100m Ransom

Gunmen have abducted an operative of the Department of State Services kidnapped alongside his four-year-old son on Saturday in Kaduna State.

The yet-to-be named officer, who is the armourer of the Service Development Centre, a training institution of DSS in Kaduna, was kidnapped along Rigacikun-Afaka Road on Monday, a source told SaharaReporters.

The gunmen are said to have contacted his family with the victim’s mobile phone, demanding N100m as ransom.

PHOTONEWS: After Killing Colleague, Bandits Kidnap DSS Armourer In Kaduna, Abductors Demanding N100m Ransom | Sahara Reporters https://t.co/JIsp41B5L9 pic.twitter.com/SwANbnujni — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) September 15, 2020

The incident comes few hours after bandits killed a 33-year-old operative of the agency, Sadiq Abdullahi Bindawa, despite receiving N5m as ransom.

The late Bindawa, who worked with the intelligence department of the service in Abuja, was at his residence behind Federal Secretariat in Katsina metropolis, when the hoodlums struck.

Like other parts of the nation, Kastina and Kaduna states have been plagued by incessant cases of kidnapping in recent weeks.

See Also CRIME Bandits Kill DSS Officer After Receiving N5m Ransom In Katsina