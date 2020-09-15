Bandits Kill Traditional Leader, One Other, Abduct Many In Katsina

Many women were abducted by the gunmen, who also rustled some domestic animals and looted foodstuff during the attack.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 15, 2020

A 50-year-old man identified as Ashiru Aliyu was killed by gunmen in the early hours of Monday at Daulai Village under Safana Local Government Area of Katsina State.

According to Katsina Post, many women were abducted by the gunmen, who also rustled some domestic animals and looted foodstuff during the attack.

File Photo: Gunmen middleeastpress

The gunmen were said to have arrived at the village at about 1:00am and started shooting sporadically.

They were said to have killed the victim in the process.

Also, the suspected bandits killed the traditional title holder of Sarkin Tauri of Dandume town and kidnapped four other people including married women.

The incident happened around 2:00am on September 14, according to the newspaper.

One of the residents said the gunmen were about 30 in number.

It was also learnt that some of the villagers had to escape into the bush and nearby communities to avoid being attacked.

 

SaharaReporters, New York

