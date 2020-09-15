Edo Election: Perpetrators Of Violence Should Be Tried At International Criminal Court, Says Okei-Odumakin

Joe Okei-Odumakin, President, Women Arise and Centre for Change, has advocated for the trial of politicians involved in election violence in Nigeria at the International Criminal Court.

Okei-Odumakin, who spoke ahead of the September 19 governorship election in Edo State, also called for peace at the conduct of the election.

Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin

She also warned security agencies to ensure that they were not biased and ensure no life was wasted as she made reference to the public conduct of partisanship by security agencies during the Kogi 2019 governorship election.

She said, “It is imperative we warn security agencies to ensure that no life is wasted as Edo State goes to election this weekend and Ondo State in October.

“We cannot forget so soon how innocent souls were wasted during the elections in Kogi.

“While we commend the US for placing visa bans on election riggers, we would be glad to see perpetrators of violence during elections in Nigeria tried at the International Criminal Court.

“Such a measure will deter our security forces from being used to waste the lives of innocent citizens for electoral manipulation.”

She stressed that it was important to let all those who will carry guns during election know that their own lives will be on the line for every life wasted.