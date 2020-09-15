EXCLUSIVE: APC Candidate For Imo Bye-election, Ibezim, In Certificate Scandal

Ibezim, who hails from the Ehime Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State, is a long-time friend and aide to Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 15, 2020

Frank Ibezim, the All Progressives Congress candidate for the October 31 senatorial bye-election in Imo North, is embroiled in a certificate scandal, SaharaReporters has gathered.

Ibezim, who hails from the Ehime Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State, is a long-time friend and aide to Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba.

It was gathered that the former Commissioner for Agriculture was earlier disqualified by the screening committee of the APC for failing to submit originals of his educational qualification certificates and properly certified true copies for citing.

Frank Ibezim

Despite his disqualification, SaharaReporters learnt that the state governor, Hope Uzodima, and junior Education Minister insisted on Ibezim as candidate of the party.

It was gathered that Uzodinma and Nwajiuba claimed that President Muhammadu Buhari asked them to give the ticket to Ibezim despite not cleared to participate in the APC’s primary.

“I think this just goes to say how the wills and electoral choices of the masses are being subverted by powers that be. It is apparent the Presidency and the governor is complicit in subverting the will of the people. Imagine what their plans will be regarding the Edo elections for instance,” a source told SaharaReporters.

The source accused Nwajiuba of sponsoring Ibezim with public funds.

Apart from not presenting his certificate, SaharaReporters gathered that the statutory age declaration deposed by one Emmanuel lbezim, presented by the APC senatorial candidate to the screening committee, was not signed by the declarant, which rendered the document invalid.

Ibezim also submitted another affidavit stating the loss of his academic qualification certificates, which was not signed by the deponent and also rendered the document invalid.

SaharaReporters further gathered that the said unsigned affidavit did not have a police extract in support to show that he reported to the law enforcement agency.

He was said to have also submitted the photocopies of his academic certificates he claimed were missing including WAEC, university degree and NYSC certificates.

DOCUMENTS: APC Candidate for Imo Bye-election, Ibezim, In Certificate Scandal by Sahara Reporters on Scribd

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Justice Salami Ordered DSS To Throw Us Out, Put Our Colleague In Cell Inside Presidential Villa, Magu’s Lawyer Reveals
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Tinubu Urges Voters To Reject Obaseki During Edo Governorship Election
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Entertainment Kannywood Star Expresses Regret For Featuring In Movie Portraying Shiites As Terrorists
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption Group Uncovers N325m Fraud In Kwara Internal Revenue Service, Petitions ICPC
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Oshiomhole, Kano, Kogi Governors On US Visa Ban List, El-Rufai's Sanction Extended
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics President Buhari’s Praise Singer Receives N57m To Release New Song For Him
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

PhotoNews PHOTONEWS: Fears As Gunmen Attack Abuja-Kaduna Train Twice On Monday, Government Claims It Was ‘Stone Throwers’
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Military My Deputy Saved Me From Death When My Convoy Was Ambushed By Boko Haram Terrorists –Buratai
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Again, Gunmen Abduct DSS Operative, Demand N100m Ransom
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Bandits Kill DSS Officer After Receiving N5m Ransom In Katsina
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Corruption Justice Salami Ordered DSS To Throw Us Out, Put Our Colleague In Cell Inside Presidential Villa, Magu’s Lawyer Reveals
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Chief Of Army Staff, Buratai, Orders Torture Of Nigerian Soldier Over Criticism
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military Nigerian Army Kills Two Of Gana's Gang Members
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Police, Hoodlums Take Over Building Belonging To Nigerian Embassy In Congo DR After Evicting Staff, Stealing Valuables
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Tinubu Urges Voters To Reject Obaseki During Edo Governorship Election
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
United States of America United States Imposes Visa Ban On Nigeria’s Election Riggers
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Human Rights Shiites Group Denies Threatening Nollywood Actor, Pete Edochie, For Featuring In Controversial Movie Sponsored By Nigerian Army
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM We'll Mobilise Millions Of Nigerians, Groups To Join TUC For September 23 Protest —Femi Falana
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad