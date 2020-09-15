We'll Mobilise Millions Of Nigerians, Groups To Join TUC For September 23 Protest —Femi Falana

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 15, 2020

The Alliance for the Survival of COVID-19 and Beyond has said it would back the planned protest by the Trade Union Congress against the anti-people policies of President Muhammadu Buhari's administration.

The group led by foremost rights lawyer and Chairman of ASCAB, Femi Falana, in a statement on Tuesday asked Nigerians to come out en masse and protest alongside the TUC. 

Femi Falana (SAN)

Falana described the protest on Sepetmebr 23 as “warning shots” to the government ahead of a larger series of protests that would be happening in the future.

The statement reads, "We call on all Nigerians, workers, farmers, students, traders, the poor and the defenseless people alike, women, men, young and the aged to come out on September 23 to show their disdain against institutionalised poverty, hunger, deprivation and the the country's slide into a cesspool of anomie in the face of violence and spineless killings.

"This will be done peacefully in communities, neighbourhoods, public streets. All 80 affiliates of ASCAB in all areas or locations where they are based, including TUC affiliates nationwide are expected to participate in the protest.

"Last year the price of crude was about $60 a barrel and the dollar was about N360. Now the cost of crude is about $45 and a dollar is worth about N390. So last year the cost of barrel of crude oil was about N22,000 a barrel and now it is only N17,500 a reduction of about 20%." 

ASCAB wondered why the government was forcing Nigerians to pay five per cent more for fuel than last year when the cost of oil had significantly reduced.

The group called on all Nigerian workers to begin immediate mobilisation of family and friends ahead of the protest.

