EU, UK, Canada Others Should Emulate US Ban On Nigerian Politicians, Says Kogi SDP Candidate, Akpoti

The US had placed some Nigerian politicians on visa ban list for undermining democracy in the country through their participation at the Kogi State 2019 governorship election.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 16, 2020

Natasha Akpoti, candidates of the Social Democratic Party during the 2019 Kogi governorship election, has called on the European Union, United Kingdom, Canada and other countries to emulate the visa restriction placed on some Nigerian politicians by the United States of America.

Natasha Akpoti

Akpoti, who was a candidate at the poll, applauded the US Government for its decision to place visa ban on individuals, who rigged Kogi elections amongst others.

She said, “This action goes a long way to validate all claims my party and I made at the courts with regards to the gross irregularities of electoral processes amidst violence to install Yahaya Bello as governor of Kogi state.

“No doubt, the November 2019 election has setback Nigeria’s democracy decades of progress backwards and I do hope this ban is limited not only to the individuals in Kogi State government but principals of institutions who were saddled with the responsibility to ensure free, fair and safe elections such as INEC .

“EU, UK, Canada and other countries who observed and condemned Kogi’s election should follow suit and ban the lot accordingly.”

See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Oshiomhole, Kano, Kogi Governors On US Visa Ban List, El-Rufai's Sanction Extended 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

A former governor of Edo State and ex-National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole; Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje; and Kogi governor, Yahaya Bello; are also among those affected by the latest US sanction, SaharaRepoters exclusively reported.

According to US officials, more Nigerian politicians may be included on the visa ban list after the Edo governorship election if they are involved in electoral malpractice.

Those affected by the latest visa ban have received notification by email and or text messages, it was learnt.

SaharaReporters, New York

