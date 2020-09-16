Many Feared Dead As Building collapses In Abia

Unknown number of persons have reportedly died after a three-storey building undergoing construction collapsed in Aba, the commercial nerve of Abia State.

The incident happened in the early hours of Wednesday.

Days of frequent rainfall, it was gathered, led to the collapse of the building.

One person was, however, rescued and now receiving medical attention at an undisclosed hospital in the city.

Those killed and survivors were homeless residents that usually took refuge in the building still undergoing construction at night.