Many Feared Dead As Building collapses In Abia

The incident happened in the early hours of Wednesday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 16, 2020

Unknown number of persons have reportedly died after a three-storey building undergoing construction collapsed in Aba, the commercial nerve of Abia State.

The incident happened in the early hours of Wednesday.

Days of frequent rainfall, it was gathered, led to the collapse of the building.

One person was, however, rescued and now receiving medical attention at an undisclosed hospital in the city.

Those killed and survivors were homeless residents that usually took refuge in the building still undergoing construction at night.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Oshiomhole, Kano, Kogi Governors On US Visa Ban List, El-Rufai's Sanction Extended
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Again, Gunmen Abduct DSS Operative, Demand N100m Ransom
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics NDDC Probe: Akpabio Recants, Meets National Assembly Clerk, Panel
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Corruption Justice Salami Ordered DSS To Throw Us Out, Put Our Colleague In Cell Inside Presidential Villa, Magu’s Lawyer Reveals
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Katsina Government Woos Bandits With Houses, Market Stalls
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Bandits Kill Father, Abduct Son In Katsina
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Oshiomhole, Kano, Kogi Governors On US Visa Ban List, El-Rufai's Sanction Extended
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Again, Gunmen Abduct DSS Operative, Demand N100m Ransom
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics NDDC Probe: Akpabio Recants, Meets National Assembly Clerk, Panel
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Corruption Justice Salami Ordered DSS To Throw Us Out, Put Our Colleague In Cell Inside Presidential Villa, Magu’s Lawyer Reveals
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Katsina Government Woos Bandits With Houses, Market Stalls
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
PhotoNews PHOTONEWS: Fears As Gunmen Attack Abuja-Kaduna Train Twice On Monday, Government Claims It Was ‘Stone Throwers’
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Bandits Kill Father, Abduct Son In Katsina
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Opinion Sunday Igboho: An Intractable Revolutionary By Rèmí Oyèyemí
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Names Minister Of Labour, Ngige’s Cousin Convicted For Drug Violations In United State As Job Creation Committee Chairman
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: APC Candidate For Imo Bye-election, Ibezim, In Certificate Scandal
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics N357m Payouts To Consultant Firm Lower Than N3.5bn Under PDP Government —Kwara Internal Revenue Service Boss
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics BREAKING: Akeredolu, Jegede Supporters Clash In Ondo
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad