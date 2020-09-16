Police Arrest Okowa's 'Notorious' Aide Over Supremacy Tussle With Another Appointee

Policemen from the Force Headquarters, Abuja, have arrested Sunday Okoro, Special Assistant on Security Matters to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State.

The arrest of Okoro, who is said to be leader of a violent gang known as White Ladder in Sapele and nine others, followed a scuffle and supremacy tussle between him and one Sunny Nwakego, Senior Special Assistant on Security matters to Okowa.

Okoro, known for his notorious criminal activities, is used by politicians during elections.

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa.

He is said to have been on the watchlist of security operatives since 2009 for alleged kidnapping, arson, murder and armed robbery cases before he was arrested last week alongside six others including Ayomanor Tobore, Romeo Okoro, Precious Oghaje, Blessing Isaba, Eseoghene Ogheneovo and Iwarri Mosco over alleged assassination attempt on Nwakego.

A senior police officer attached to the Edo State Command, who asked not to be named, told our correspondent that the fallout of the alleged failed assassination attempt on Nwakego led to the arrest of Okoro, who allegedly hired five hitmen from Port-Harcourt, Rivers State, to execute the job.

"Following a confessional statement by the three arrested suspected hired killers and intelligence by some of our men in Sapele, Okoro and the other six were picked up.

"Okoro and the other suspects are currently being interrogated while moves are on to track other suspects in connection with the case," the police source said.

Okoro had in 2009 been fingered in the alleged murder of one Oghenebrorhine Lucky Tetebe for allegedly reporting him to the police over his involvement in armed robbery as well as alleged killing one Akpojevughe Miller Tikaraye.

Okoro instead of facing prosecution following his arrangement in a cult-related crime in Sapele Magistrate Court 1V with case file number MS 193C, had asked the court presided over by Magistrate O. C Usiata, on June 2, 2016, for two adjournments through his counsel to travel to India for medical attention, which was granted.

He, however, remained in the town terrorising witnesses to the case.

However, the case was later thrown out for lack of diligent prosecution and he was subsequently rewarded for his role in the 2015 general elections with an appointment as Special Assistant on Security Matters to Governor Okowa, a position he retains till date.