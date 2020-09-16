Workers Issue Two-week Ultimatum To Nigerian Government To Reverse Petrol Price, Electricity Tariff Hike

NLC in a communiqué by its President, Ayuba Wabba, said the ultimatum takes immediate effect, warning that at the end of its expiration on September 28, it would mobilise its members nationwide for civil unrest.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 16, 2020

The Nigeria Labour Congress has given the Nigerian Government a two-week ultimatum to reverse the recent hike in electricity tariff and the pump price of petrol or face civil unrest nationwide.

SaharaReporters recall that various groups have kicked against government’s decision to halt electricity and petrol subsidies.

They argue that the timing was not right given that jobs and livelihoods had been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, Timipre Sylva, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, said the country will save N1trn annually from fuel subsidy removal that can be used to improve the lives of Nigerians.

