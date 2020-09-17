Bandits Kill Divisional Police Officer, Inspector, Abduct Women In Sokoto

The Divisional Police Officer of Gidan Madi Police Station in Tangaza Local Government Area of Sokoto State and another officer were on Thursday killed in fresh attacks by bandits.

Two wives of a prominent businessman in the area were also abducted by the gunmen.

A resident of the area told SaharaReporters that the bandits, who struck around 1:00am, went away with the guns of the slain officers.

He said a large number of their animals and food items were also carted away during the raid.

He said the bandits stormed the communities on motorcycles after which they began shooting sporadically.

According to security sources, the gunmen first stormed the station, killed the DPO and one inspector of police before abducting the housewives at their residence.

