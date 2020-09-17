Group Asks United States To Confiscate Properties Of Nigerian Politicians, Slam Visa Ban On INEC Officials Involved In Rigging Elections

Reacting to the development, the group in a statement by its Head of Mission, Nwazuruahu H Shied, and Head of Electoral Matters, Momodu Abraham, said such restrictions should be extended to electoral and security officials.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 17, 2020

A group, Leadership and Accountability Initiative, has asked the United States of America to seize properties of Nigerian politicians involved in rigging elections in the country.

SaharaReporters recall that the US Government on Monday announced that it had imposed visa restrictions on some individuals for their actions during the Kogi and Bayelsa governorship elections.

Mike Pompeo, US Secretary of State, said action had also been taken against some persons in the run-up to the September and October 2020 governorship elections in Edo and Ondo.

Reacting to the development, the group in a statement by its Head of Mission, Nwazuruahu H Shied, and Head of Electoral Matters, Momodu Abraham, said such restrictions should be extended to electoral and security officials.

The statement reads, “Therefore, the news of the US Government’s decision to place travel bans on those involved in these anti democratic practices come as great news and a breath of fresh air for our electoral process and we sincerely thank you and hope that these measures would serve as a deterrent to other individuals especially in the upcoming elections in Edo and Ondo states and future elections in Nigeria. 

“We also wish that you would extend to their families and to security and electoral personnel who actively participate in these undemocratic actions, and also consider confiscating their assets in the US, thereby sending a strong signal to Nigerians and the world on the United State’s stand against corruption.”

