UNILAG Visitation Panel Submits Report

Chairman of the panel, Prof Tukur Sa’ad, submitted the report to Adamu in Abuja on Thursday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 17, 2020

The Special Visitation Panel set up by the Nigerian Government to look into the management crisis at the University of Lagos has submitted its findings to the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu.

“The visitor of the university, after due consideration of the report, will take a decision on the matter as appropriate in order to restore peace and conducive learning atmosphere in the University of Lagos and the university system as a whole,” the minister said while receiving the report.

The government had set up the panel to look into the crisis rocking UNILAG, following the removal of its Vice Chancellor, Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, by its Governing Council led by Dr Wale Babalakin.

 

