African Action Congress Asks Members To Boycott Edo Election Over Exclusion Of Candidate From Poll

The Independent National Electoral Commission had removed the name of the candidate of the party, Edith Isokpan, from contesting in the election.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 18, 2020

The African Action Congress has said members of the party will not be participating in the Edo State governorship election in protest of the exclusion of the party’s candidate from the ballot.

AAC primary election, which was peaceful and orderly, was witnessed by INEC officials.

However, while releasing the list of parties approved to contest the election, INEC omitted AAC from the log without any concrete explanation.

The party, in a statement by Chairman of Edo State chapter, Comrade J.C. Hafiz Lawal, said while it was challenging the decision of the electoral body in court, party members will not be voting in the election.

The statement reads, “In protest of INEC's unlawful exclusion of the party and it's candidate's name from the ballot, the Edo State chapter of the African Action Congress has resolved in solidarity to sit at home and boycott the election.

“As enshrined in Nigeria's constitution, every Nigerian from across tribes, religion, race, colour, sex, and on the required age bracket, is eligible to contest/vie for elective positions in Nigeria.

“However, this is not the case of African Action Congress and Hon. Edith Isokpan when INEC, after the party's primaries, refused enlisting the party from the Edo election. A situation that has been challenged in the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja.

“We believe we will get justice in court over the unlawful exclusion of the party/candidate, even if there is gross frustration in the justice system in Nigeria.

“Our demands are simple, return AAC and its candidate to the ballot, pay the damages of having the party lose teaming members to the opposition parties.”

 

SaharaReporters, New York

