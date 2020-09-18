BREAKING: Governor Akeredolu's Aide Resigns, Joins Deputy Governor In ZLP Ahead Of Election

Ogunsakin tendered his resignation letter on Friday, 18 September, 2020.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 18, 2020

With less than a month to the October 10 governorship poll in Ondo State, Mr Andrew Ogunsakin, Senior Special Assistant on Political Matters to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, has resigned his appointment. 

The letter was addressed to Governor Akeredolu through the office of the Secretary to the Ondo State Government. 

The letter reads, "Permit me, your Excellency, to use this medium to convey my irrevocable decision to resign my office as Senior Special Assistant on Political (South) to the Governor of Ondo State with effect from today, September 18, 2020

"The call of my constituents on me to join the train to actualise a common aspiration different from what is offered by your government and your party stands at the root of my decision to quit at this point.

"Being an appointee, this will necessarily conflict with the performance of my duty to you, hence my resignation.

"I thank your Excellency for the opportunity afforded me to serve the good people of Ondo State as SSA for the period I was in office

"Once again, Sir please accept my appreciation and very high regard.”

Although Ogunsakin did not reveal his next move but sources close to him said he has decided to join Agboola Ajayi, deputy governor of the state in the Zenith Labour Party.

Ajayi is the governorship candidate of ZLP.

