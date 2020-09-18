COVID-19 Vaccines Unavailable Until 2021, Says Nigeria’s Health Minister, Ehanire

The Nigerian Government has said no vaccine for the Coronavirus would be available until 2021.

Osagie Ehanire, Minister of Health, made the revelation on Thursday while speaking during the briefing of Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

Nigeria Health Minister, Dr Osagie Ehanire

He said, “Vaccines will not be available until next year at best. No reliable therapeutics has been confirmed but our country must restart businesses, including travel to allow citizens to earn their livelihood.

“Compliance with all the recommended measures like wearing your masks, social distancing, avoiding gatherings etc will go a long way to help.

“I also use this opportunity to renew my calls to members of the Joint Health Sector Union (JOHESU) to put the plight, safety and well-being of their patients into consideration and to call off the ongoing strike while the differences are being addressed by negotiations.

“It is important to remind ourselves that COVID-19 is real and spreading gradually in some parts of the world as we speak.

“It is risky to believe that it is going away even though it looks as if the figures are reducing here. Some countries are experiencing the so-called second waves with all the complications that go along with this easily spreading disease.”

