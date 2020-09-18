Election: Police Orders Restriction Of Vehicular Movement Into Edo

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 18, 2020

The Nigeria Police Force has ordered the restriction of movement into Edo State ahead of the governorship election in the state on Saturday.

The Inspector-General of Police in a statement by Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba, said the restriction was to prevent the influx of political thugs, illicit arms and hard drugs into the state.

The restriction of vehicular movement is to take effect from 11:59PM on Friday, 18th September, 2020 – 6pm on Saturday, 19th September, 2020.

IGP Mohammed Adamu

“The IGP notes that the restriction order is informed by the need to prevent the free flow, circulation and use of illicit arms and hard drugs and checkmate the movement of political thugs and touts and other criminally-minded individuals especially from contiguous states from hijacking and disrupting the electoral processes.

“He enjoins citizens to go out en-masse on the day of the election and vote, noting that the police and other security agencies have been sufficiently mobilized to provide a safe, secure and conducive environment for the election,” Mba said.

The IGP urged the people to abide by the restriction of movement and see it as a sacrifice to ensuring a violence-free election.

He, however, issued a stern warning that the police will not watch nor condone any criminal and violent act during and after the election.

He said, “While regretting any inconveniences the restriction order may cause the citizens, the IGP enjoins the citizens to see the restriction as part of necessary sacrifices towards the enthronement of democracy.

“He, however, warns that the Force will not sit idly-by and watch citizens who may want to engage in any criminal act - violent and destructive acts, snatching of ballot boxes, vote buying, vote selling, hate speeches, and other act(s) capable of compromising the electoral processes.”

 

