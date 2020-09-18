Ex-United States Soldier Kidnapped In Ekiti Regains Freedom

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 18, 2020

A retired United States of America army officer, Jide Ijadare, who was abducted in Ekiti State three days ago, has been freed by his abductors.

Ijadare was abducted on Tuesday when some gunmen invaded his palm oil factory along Ijan Ekiti-Ise/Ekiti Road at Ijan in the Gbonyin Council area of Ekiti State.

Gunmen Google

The gunmen reportedly killed one person before taking the retired army officer and one other person away.

A family source told journalists that Ijadare regained his freedom after paying the ransom demanded by the kidnappers.

The same source had on Wednesday revealed that the abductors called few hours after the kidnap and demanded N20m ransom.

“My brother was released this afternoon around 4:15pm and he has reunited with the family,” the source said.

Police spokesperson in Ekiti, Sunday Abutu, confirmed that the victims had been freed.

