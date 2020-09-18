Group Asks Police To Call Parties Participating In Ondo Election To Peace Talk

Following the violent clash between supporters of the All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party in Ondo State, the Oodua Youth Coalition has asked the police to call leaders of the political parties to a peace parley to avoid further violence ahead of the October 10 governorship poll in the state.

The group said the continued clash between supporters of the APC and PDP had become a source of concern to stakeholders.

On Wednesday, supporters of the two political parties clashed, leaving destruction and apprehension in its trail.

No fewer than 20 branded vehicles belonging to PDP and the APC were destroyed while scores of supporters sustained injuries during the violent crash.

Also, Zenith Labour Party has condemned brutal attacks on supporters mostly in the Idanre Local Government Area of the state.

In a statement, OYC President, Tayo Oluyi Akintade, said politicians in the state needed to shun violence and call their supporters to order.

He also advised security agencies especially the police to do their job professionally without any form of bias.

The statement reads, "The recent violent clash between the APC and PDP that left scores of Oba-Akoko residents and members of both parties injured and properties destroyed negate the principles guiding us as Omoluabis.

"The display of hooliganism is alien to our culture and we strongly condemn such.

"We in the Odua Youth Coalition believe in the tolerance entrenched in the tenet of our democracy and advise that every political party convey their programs to the people without intimidation.

"We also call on the security agents to live to their mandate of securing the lives and properties of the people of Ondo State during this election period.

"We want to also mandate the security agencies as a matter of urgency to call a peace meeting among political parties to forestall further occurrence."