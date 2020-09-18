Man Who Sponsored Law Firm To Assist Kano Government In Prosecuting Musician Threatens To Kill UK-based Nigerian Woman For Opposing Blasphemy

One Muhammed Lawal Gusau, who volunteered to sponsor a law firm to assist the Kano State Government in prosecuting and ensuring the killing of a musician, Yahaya Sharif-Aminu, has threatened to kill a United Kingdom-based Nigerian woman, Fakhrriyya Hashim, for speaking against blasphemy.

Gusau had on Monday through his lawyer, Abubakar A. Ashat & Co, written a letter to the Kano State Attorney-General that he desired to render a “selfless service towards the advancement and upliftment of the goals and ideals of Islam in all positive spheres”.

L-R: Fakhrriyya Hashim, Muhammed Lawal Gusau.

He stated that he was ready to dedicate all resources to ensure that the musician was hanged for blasphemy.

Gusau also condemned Fakhrriyya for speaking against the death sentence of the musician.

“You and Falana can go to hell for all I care. You can come down to Nigeria and marry Falana to show the world you are a real apostate and a kafir. My last advice to you is to be careful with the way you go on attacking Islam and Muslims. If you think that UK is a sanctuary and protection to you, please ask your co-traveller and neighbour, Salman Rushdie. Am sure he will tell you that death is better than living like a hunter animals, always running and hiding. So better take my gentle advice and stop the recklessness or else you will soon regret both here in this life and hereafter,” he posted on Twitter.

It was also learnt that her family members, who live in Kano, are being harassed.

SaharaReporters gathered that Gusau is known for attacking Muslims, who are not fanatics like him.

Lawal Gusau

He has threatened so many people on different social media platforms for not sharing in his ideology.

SaharaReporters recall that Sharif-Aminu, aged 22, was on August 10, 2020 sentenced to death for committing blasphemy against the Prophet of Islam in a song he circulated via WhatsApp.

He was accused of committing the offence in March 2020 after which protesters burnt down his family house.

Appealing the death sentence in a suit filed at the Kano State High Court by his lawyer, Kola Alapini, Sharif-Aminu said he was dissatisfied with the judgment of the Sharia court.

He described the Kano State Penal Law 2000 as unconstitutional, null and void, having grossly violated and conflicted with the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (1999) as amended and has violated the Human Rights and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights respectively.