Nigerian Government Orders Schools To Conduct Weekly COVID-19 Risk Assessment Tests

The Nigerian Government has directed all schools reopening on Monday in the country to conduct a weekly COVID-19 risk assessment test while local and state governments are expected to conduct monthly and quarterly risk assessment in schools.

Schools that were closed in March to curb the spread of the Coronavirus will now open in phases starting September 21.

Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, Director General of the Nigeria Center for Disease Control, made the announcement, a report by PUNCH said.

The assessment will determine the level of compliance by schools to COVID-19 guidelines such as hand-washing, use of face masks, social distancing among other protocols.