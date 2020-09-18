Nigerian Government Orders Schools To Conduct Weekly COVID-19 Risk Assessment Tests

The assessment will determine the level of compliance by schools to COVID-19 guidelines such as hand-washing, use of face masks, social distancing among other protocols.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 18, 2020

The Nigerian Government has directed all schools reopening on Monday in the country to conduct a weekly COVID-19 risk assessment test while local and state governments are expected to conduct monthly and quarterly risk assessment in schools.

Schools that were closed in March to curb the spread of the Coronavirus will now open in phases starting September 21. 

Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, Director General of the Nigeria Center for Disease Control, made the announcement, a report by PUNCH said.

Chikwe Ihekweazu

The assessment will determine the level of compliance by schools to COVID-19 guidelines such as hand-washing, use of face masks, social distancing among other protocols.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Business Transcorp Hilton Reduces Staff By 40 Per Cent Over COVID-19 Losses
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Education Delta Assembly Quizzes College Of Education Provost Over Building Of Two Toilets With N36m
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Education Wale Babalakin Resigns As UNILAG Pro-Chancellor
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19 Vaccines Unavailable Until 2021, Says Nigeria’s Health Minister, Ehanire
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Education UNILAG Visitation Panel Submits Report
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Delta State College Of Education Provost Uses N36m To Build Two Toilets
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Oshiomhole, Kano, Kogi Governors On US Visa Ban List, El-Rufai's Sanction Extended
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Scandal Femi Fani-Kayode’s Fourth Marriage Explodes Over Domestic Violence
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military Nigerian Soldier Fighting Boko Haram Commits Suicide, Leaves Letter For Wife
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerian Government Apologises Over Controversial New Registration Order For Bank Account Holders
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Outrage As Nigeria’s Humanitarian Minister, Farouq, Uses Passenger Jet For Flood Assessment In Niger State
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Scandal Imo Government Waste Scarce State Resources On BBNaija Housemate, Ozo
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Top INEC Officials, Security Agents On US Visa Ban List, Governor Akeredolu Placed On Watch List
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Free Speech Man Who Sponsored Law Firm To Assist Kano Government In Prosecuting Musician Threatens To Kill UK-based Nigerian Woman For Opposing Blasphemy
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Drugs Buhari’s Appointee Convicted For Drug Violations In United State Denies Allegation, Says ‘Village People’ After His Success
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics My Visa Ban Unacceptable, Yahaya Bello Tells US Government
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Business Transcorp Hilton Reduces Staff By 40 Per Cent Over COVID-19 Losses
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Military Soldiers, Police In Show Of Force, Gridlock Grounds Benin
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad