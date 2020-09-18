PDP Reps Caucus Condemns Siege on Governors By Security Agents

The Peoples Democratic Party caucus in the House of Representatives has condemned the clampdown on its governors by security agents in Benin, Edo State, on the instructions of the Inspector-General of Police ahead of Saturday’s governorship election.

Leader of the caucus, Kingsley Chinda (PDP Rivers), in a statement described as unacceptable the activities of security agencies whose duty is to ensure the safety of lives and property rather than causing chaos in the state.

Chinda said, "The caucus find the current siege on governors by men of the Nigeria Police Force and other security officials as disturbing and unacceptable ahead of the election.

"As a democratic society, Nigerians should be given the right to free movement, association and above all right to vote leaders of their chioces to govern the affairs of the state in the interest of the people.

"However, security agencies have abandoned thier core duties to laying siege on governors who are out to perform thier legitimate duties in Edo State.

"The caucus wishes to draw the attention of Mr President to immediately wade into the matter and allow the people of Edo State vote leaders of thier choices.

"We also want to use this medium to draw the attention of the nation and international community of the security siege on PDP governors in Benin City.

"The party expresses shock that security agents were detailed to lay siege to the lodge of our governors to harass and intimidate them whereas APC governors including the governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, his Imo State counterpart, Hope Uzodimma, as well as the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, are left free in the comfort of the residence of the sacked National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, in GRA, Benin City.

"Our caucus considers this siege on persons that enjoy immunity as unconstitutional, provocative and completely unacceptable as there cannot be two sets of laws for the citizens of our nation. In as much as the APC governors are given the liberty to stay in Benin, our governors must not be harassed or stampeded to leave the state.

"At any rate, we are confident that our governors will not allow themselves to be stampeded."