Your Political Lives In Danger If APC Wins, Wike Tells PDP Leaders Ahead Of Edo Governorship Election

He asked the party to mobilise the people of Edo for election with the aim of liberating the state from godfatherism.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 18, 2020

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has said that the outcome of the September 19 governorship election in Edo would provide hope for the general elections of 2023.

Wike advised President Muhammadu Buhari to use the election as a model for a refined electoral process.

Speaking during a meeting organised for leaders and elected representatives of the Peoples Democratic Party in Benin, capital of Edo, Wike described the poll as a fight for the destiny of the Niger Delta region.

He charged them to monitor the distribution of electoral materials and be vigilant to protect their votes.

He said, “The electoral battle may not be easy. But God is with us. With the people also on the ground, we will win.

“Let me tell you, God forbid that APC wins; if they do, all of you would have failed because your political life will be in jeopardy.

“They will come with federal might, but do not fear because we have the electorate on our side. They did the same in Rivers State; the people resisted them by protecting their votes.”

 

