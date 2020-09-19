Ad Hoc Staff For Edo Election Protest Non-payment Of Allowances

Some ad hoc staff recruited for the Edo State governorship election are currently protesting in Okada area of Ovia North-East Local Government Area over the non-payment of their allowances by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The youth corps members, as well as unemployed graduates, hauled insults and abuses at officials of the INEC for failing to pay N8,500 training and feeding allowances promised by the commission.

They accused the officials of an attempt to embezzle their allowances, which was supposed to have been paid on the eve of the election.

