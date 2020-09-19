APC Wins Oshiomhole’s Polling Unit As PDP Scores Zero Vote

According to result announced, the APC polled 1,201 votes at Ward 10, PU 001, Estako West Local Government Area while the PDP scored zero vote.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 19, 2020

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Godwin Obaseki, got zero vote in the polling unit of the immediate-past Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole.

SaharaReporters, New York

