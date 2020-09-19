APC Wins Oshiomhole’s Polling Unit As PDP Scores Zero Vote

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Godwin Obaseki, got zero vote in the polling unit of the immediate-past Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole.

According to result announced, the APC polled 1,201 votes at Ward 10, PU 001, Estako West Local Government Area while the PDP scored zero vote.

Result Of Poll From Oshiomhole's Unit: Polling Unit 1, Ward 10, Uzairue Northeast, Estako West LGA

APC - 1201

PDP - 0 (nil)

ADP- 1

Void vote: 9

Registered votes: 1844

Unused Paper: 633#EdoDecides2020 #Edo2020 #EdoElection

FOLLOW LIVE: https://t.co/71fVUZyQiX pic.twitter.com/IgDjgnSEnD — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) September 19, 2020

See Also Breaking News LIVE: Edo Decides 2020