BREAKING: I’m Disappointed In INEC –Obaseki

Obaseki while speaking with journalists after casting his vote at Polling Unit 19, Ward 4, Oredo Local Government Area, said he stayed for over one and half hour on the queue because the card reader was slow.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 19, 2020

Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, on Saturday expressed disappointment over the conduct of the ongoing governorship election by the Independent National Electoral Commission in the state.

Godwin Obaseki SaharaReporters Media

The governor said he expected better planning by the electoral commission.

“I expected that INEC would have prepared better for this election. I waited for one and half hour on the queue before exercising my franchise, it’s a bit disappointing.

“Giving that this is a sole day election, I expected better planning for this election. Card readers were very slow and that’s the situation everywhere.”

