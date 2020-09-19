Gunmen Attack Kogi Community, Kill One, Abduct Three

Some gunmen have attacked Egume community in Dekina Local Government Area of Kogi State, killing one person and abducting three others.

The gunmen, who allegedly dressed in Fulani attire, stormed Royal Garden Relaxation Spot on Anyigba-Ankpa Highway in the community on Thursday night.

It was gathered that the deceased was struggling to escape before he was shot dead, while one of his friends, who was sharing the same table with him was also shot and now receiving medical attention in an undisclosed hospital.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Ayuba Ede, confirmed the incident in a statement on Saturday.

Ede said, “I received a report from Egume Division that three armed men attacked Royal Garden Relaxation Spot shooting sporadically.

“Immediately, the DPO mobilised operatives to the scene where he met one yet to be identified body lying in a pool of his blood. My men moved him to the hospital where he was confirmed dead. The body was deposited at the hospital for autopsy.”