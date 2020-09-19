Gunmen Attack Kogi Community, Kill One, Abduct Three

The gunmen, who allegedly dressed in Fulani attire, stormed Royal Garden Relaxation Spot on Anyigba-Ankpa Highway in the community on Thursday night.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 19, 2020

Some gunmen have attacked Egume community in Dekina Local Government Area of Kogi State, killing one person and abducting three others.

The gunmen, who allegedly dressed in Fulani attire, stormed Royal Garden Relaxation Spot on Anyigba-Ankpa Highway in the community on Thursday night.

It was gathered that the deceased was struggling to escape before he was shot dead, while one of his friends, who was sharing the same table with him was also shot and now receiving medical attention in an undisclosed hospital.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Ayuba Ede, confirmed the incident in a statement on Saturday.

Ede said, “I received a report from Egume Division that three armed men attacked Royal Garden Relaxation Spot shooting sporadically.

“Immediately, the DPO mobilised operatives to the scene where he met one yet to be identified body lying in a pool of his blood. My men moved him to the hospital where he was confirmed dead. The body was deposited at the hospital for autopsy.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Ex-United States Soldier Kidnapped In Ekiti Regains Freedom
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Amotekun Arrest Herder In Ondo For Allegedly Destroying Cassava Farm
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
CRIME UNIBEN Undergraduate Raped, Killed While Reading Inside Church, Friends, Others Demand Justice
0 Comments
3 Months Ago
Insurgency Katsina Government Woos Bandits With Houses, Market Stalls
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
CRIME Reckless Driver Who Killed Road Safety Officer Arraigned In Court, Granted N1m Bail
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Insurgency Military Bombards Terrorists’ Hideout, Kills Scores In Sambisa Forest – DHQ
0 Comments
3 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: I’m Disappointed In INEC –Obaseki
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Oshiomhole, Kano, Kogi Governors On US Visa Ban List, El-Rufai's Sanction Extended
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Elections APC Wins Oshiomhole’s Polling Unit As PDP Scores Zero Vote
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Elections BREAKING: Obaseki's Thugs Chase Away Agents Of Other Political Parties From Polling Unit
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Stop Disrespecting Nigeria, Government Tells United States, UK Over Visa Restrictions On Election Riggers
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Concerned Nigerians Group Condemns Conduct Of Edo Election, Describes Exercise As Coup
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Elections Edo Election: PDP Wins Former APC Chairman, Oyegun’s Unit
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Elections How Policeman, APC Thugs Brutalised Me For Stopping Ballot Snatcher –Edo Resident
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News LIVE: Edo Decides 2020
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Elections Policemen Lay Siege To Rivers Governor, Wike’s Hotel In Benin, PDP Raises Alarm
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Edo Governor, Obaseki, Wins Polling Unit
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Elections PDP Accuses APC Of Plot To Alter Edo Election Result
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad