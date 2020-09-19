How Policeman, APC Thugs Brutalised Me For Stopping Ballot Snatcher –Edo Resident

A resident of Edo State, who identified himself as Charity, has explained how he was beaten by policemen and thugs suspected to be working for the All Progressives Congress for stopping a ballot snatcher at Unit 01, Adesuwa Primary School, Ward 7, Oredo Local Government.

Charity told SaharaReporters that immediately the thugs arrived at the unit, the policemen started shooting.

He said voters and electoral officers scampered to safety, a development, which made it possible for the thugs to carry away ballot boxes, ballot papers and other sensitive election materials.

“As the guy was running away with the ballot box, I ran after him. I caught up with him and immediately held him. Before I knew what was happening, some policemen came and started beating me.

“They asked me why I had to hold the guy, that was my business with a ballot box snatcher, they were joined by APC supporters. As some were slapping me, others were kicking me,” he said.