The Lagos State Government has sanctioned the full reopening of churches and mosques in the city.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu made the announcement on Saturday during a briefing.

Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu

He maintained that the safety protocols for Coronavirus will continue to be observed.

Religious centres in Lagos were shut in March to help curb the spread of the deadly virus.

