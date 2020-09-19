PDP Accuses APC Of Plot To Alter Edo Election Result

He added that INEC’s virtual portal was increasingly becoming unstable, making it easy for a change of election results.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 19, 2020

The Peoples Democratic Party has accused the All Progressives Congress of plotting to alter the result of the Edo State governorship election.

National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, stated that the APC wws heaping pressure on the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission to increase the result of the party or totally change the election results in some polling units.

APC vs PDP cartoon

Ologbondiyan said, "We have also been informed that the INEC Chairman has come under intense pressure from the APC to allow the replacement of results declared in the riverine areas of Edo State in other to jerk up figures for the APC.

See Also Breaking News LIVE: Edo Decides 2020 0 Comments 18 Hours Ago

"We also have information on plots being undertaken to replace results in Fugar and other adjoining local governments all in Edo North.

"We appeal to the INEC Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, not to fall for this pressure in the interest of the unity and cohesion of our country.

"We have the results as already declared in the various polling units and we urge INEC to confine itself to these results already declared by its officials at the polling units.

"We invite Nigerians to closely monitor results being declared on the INEC virtual portal to ensure the wishes of the people of Edo State are not altered overnight."

SaharaReporters, New York

