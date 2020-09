Godwin Obaseki has defeated Osagie Ize-Iyamu in his Local Government Area.

Ize-Iyamu, who voted in Orhionwon LGA, won his polling unit but failed to clinch the council area.

L-R: Godwin Obaseki of Peoples Democratic Party; Osagie Ize-Iyamu of All Progressives Congress.

Obaseki is cruising to victory in the election after results from 17 of 18 LGAs were announced.

