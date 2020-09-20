Concerned Nigerians Group Urges US, UK, EU To Prevail On INEC To Ensure Credible Edo Election

The Concerned Nigerians group has called on the United States, United Kingdom and European Union to prevail on the leadership of the Independent National Electoral Commission to ensure the smooth conduct of the governorship election in Edo State.

The group, which earlier described the exercise as a coup, further said that there were efforts by politicians to undermine the exercise.

In a statement, Convener of the group, Deji Adeyanju, said, "We wish to draw the attention of the international community to ongoing efforts by some political actors to fraudulently manipulate the outcome of the Edo election especially by changing results of Edo North.

"It will interest you that the Edo North election results that have been collated over eight hours ago are still being withheld by INEC officials in collaboration with some politicians. This is unacceptable and if allowed will lead to interference in the electoral process in the state.

"We appeal to our development partners to prevail on the INEC chairman not to compromise the ongoing electoral process in Edo State. We conclude by stating that equity aids the vigilant."

Results so far announced by INEC indicate that incumbent governor and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Godwin Obaseki, was leading in the contest.