Obaseki Leads After Results From 14 Local Government Areas In Edo Election

Governor Godwin Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party is currently leading in the Edo governorship election.

Obaseki, who is seeking a second term in office as governor, is leading his main opponent, Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the All Progressives Congress.

Results from 14 local government areas announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission so far indicate that Obaseki polled a total of 254,169 while Ize-Iyamu had a total of 163,429 votes.

Results from the remaining eight LGAs are expected to be announced soon.

Governor Obaseki is leading after results from the 14 local government areas with a difference of 90,740 votes.