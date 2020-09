The Independent National Electoral Commission has said that one of its officials was shot by thugs during Saturday's governorship election in Edo State.

Godswill Alameni, Collation Officer for Etsako Central Local Government Area disclosed this on Sunday.

Alameni said the unnamed INEC staff was shot on Saturday and was currently hospitalised.

This, he said, led to cancellation of results in a ward in the council.

