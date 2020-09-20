UK Congratulates Governor Obaseki, Commends Conduct Of Edo Election

Laing also expressed gratitude to civil society organisations, who monitored the election and their contribution towards ensuring a peaceful exercise.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 20, 2020

The United Kingdom has congratulated Godwin Obaseki on his re-election as governor of Edo State.

The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, congratulated Obaseki in a tweet on Sunday.

She also commended the people for a credible electoral process in the state.

Laing also expressed gratitude to civil society organisations, who monitored the election and their contribution towards ensuring a peaceful exercise.

"Congratulations @GovernorObaseki  @PastorIzeIyamu @inecnigeria on #EdoDecides2020. @UKinNigeria team observed credible process and commend both candidates for encouraging peace. Thanks to civil society partners @YIAGA @SituationRoomNg @cleenfoundation for their invaluable work," she tweeted.

See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Obaseki Wins Governorship Election In Edo 0 Comments 8 Hours Ago

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics UPDATE: Obaseki Wins Edo Election, Ganduje Flees State In Private Jet As APC Agent Refuses To Sign Result Sheet
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: I’m Disappointed In INEC –Obaseki
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections #EdoDecides2020: INEC Announces Election Result
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: APC Agent Refuses To Sign Election Result Sheet Declaring Obaseki Winner
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Elections APC Wins Oshiomhole’s Polling Unit As PDP Scores Zero Vote
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News WATCH LIVE: Announcement Of Edo Governorship Election Results By INEC
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics UPDATE: Obaseki Wins Edo Election, Ganduje Flees State In Private Jet As APC Agent Refuses To Sign Result Sheet
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: I’m Disappointed In INEC –Obaseki
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections #EdoDecides2020: INEC Announces Election Result
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: APC Agent Refuses To Sign Election Result Sheet Declaring Obaseki Winner
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Elections APC Wins Oshiomhole’s Polling Unit As PDP Scores Zero Vote
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Emir Of Zazzau Is Dead
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News WATCH LIVE: Announcement Of Edo Governorship Election Results By INEC
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Elections PDP Accuses APC Of Plot To Alter Edo Election Result
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ize-Iyamu Fails To Win Local Government As Obaseki Extends Lead
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Elections #EDO2020: INEC Begins Announcement Of Election Results
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Elections BREAKING: Edo Election Not Free And Fair, Says APC Candidate, Ize-Iyamu
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Opinion Enter Nyesom Wike -- Obaseki’s New Godfather By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad