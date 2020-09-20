UK Congratulates Governor Obaseki, Commends Conduct Of Edo Election

The United Kingdom has congratulated Godwin Obaseki on his re-election as governor of Edo State.

The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, congratulated Obaseki in a tweet on Sunday.

She also commended the people for a credible electoral process in the state.

Laing also expressed gratitude to civil society organisations, who monitored the election and their contribution towards ensuring a peaceful exercise.

"Congratulations @GovernorObaseki @PastorIzeIyamu @inecnigeria on #EdoDecides2020. @UKinNigeria team observed credible process and commend both candidates for encouraging peace. Thanks to civil society partners @YIAGA @SituationRoomNg @cleenfoundation for their invaluable work," she tweeted.

