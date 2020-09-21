Nigerian Health Workers End Seven-day Strike Action

Nigerian health workers have suspended their seven-day strike action.

Umbrella body for the workers, the Joint Health Sector Unions, called on members to resume at their duty post on Monday (today).

Doctors on duty

The health workers, who abandoned work on September 14, are agitating for improved welfare and payment of COVID-19 special inducement and hazard allowances; payment of all withheld salaries; adjustment of Consolidated Medical Salary Structure since 2014, among other things.

In a statement, JOHESU National Chairman, Biobelomoye Josiah, on Sunday said, “Nigerians should bear us witness that JOHESU has shown high patriotism by demanding that public health system in Nigeria is sustained and adequately financed for effective, efficient and affordable healthcare service delivery.

“In view of the above and in line with the resolution of the expanded NEC meeting held physically and virtually on Sunday, September 20, 2020, I hereby declare that the seven-day warning strike is suspended.”

