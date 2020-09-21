PDP Vows To End Godfatherism In Lagos After Obaseki's Victory In Edo

The Peoples Democratic Party in Lagos has promised to end godfatherism and imposition of leaders in the state by political leaders ahead of elections.

In a statement by the party’s spokesperson in the state, Taofik Gani, the PDP said it had drawn strength from Godwin Obaseki’s victory in Edo State in the face of ‘rumoured federal might.’

The statement reads“The PDP, Lagos State chapter, has congratulated Governor Godwin Obaseki on his re-election as Edo State governor.

“The Lagos State chapter particularly hailed the governor for his ability to garner the needed vote to be declared at the first ballot in the face of rumoured federal might.

“To us in Lagos State PDP, we have grasped from the well-deserved victory, the renewed commitment, and resoluteness to also win Lagos State to end godfatherism and imposition in Lagos politics.

“As a matter of fact, we are now more ever than before fired up to win Lagos State.”

