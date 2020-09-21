PDP Vows To End Godfatherism In Lagos After Obaseki's Victory In Edo

In a statement by the party’s spokesperson in the state, Taofik Gani, the PDP said it had drawn strength from Godwin Obaseki’s victory in Edo State in the face of ‘rumoured federal might.’

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 21, 2020

The Peoples Democratic Party in Lagos has promised to end godfatherism and imposition of leaders in the state by political leaders ahead of elections.

In a statement by the party’s spokesperson in the state, Taofik Gani, the PDP said it had drawn strength from Godwin Obaseki’s victory in Edo State in the face of ‘rumoured federal might.’

The statement reads“The PDP, Lagos State chapter, has congratulated Governor Godwin Obaseki on his re-election as Edo State governor.

“The Lagos State chapter particularly hailed the governor for his ability to garner the needed vote to be declared at the first ballot in the face of rumoured federal might.

“To us in Lagos State PDP, we have grasped from the well-deserved victory, the renewed commitment, and resoluteness to also win Lagos State to end godfatherism and imposition in Lagos politics.

“As a matter of fact, we are now more ever than before fired up to win Lagos State.”

See Also Politics My Victory A Triumph Over Godfatherism —Governor Obaseki 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics UPDATE: Obaseki Wins Edo Election, Ganduje Flees State In Private Jet As APC Agent Refuses To Sign Result Sheet
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Akeredolu's Son, Babajide, Made N433m From N4.3bn Stashed In Ondo Government's Secret Account, Deputy Governor Alleges
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics I Don’t Understand Why APC Was Defeated In Edo —El-Rufai
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: APC Agent Refuses To Sign Election Result Sheet Declaring Obaseki Winner
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Imo Governor, Uzodinma, Rejects Edo Election Result, Says APC Will Win In Court
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics P&ID: UK Court Judgment Vindicates Magu, International Groups Write President Buhari
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics UPDATE: Obaseki Wins Edo Election, Ganduje Flees State In Private Jet As APC Agent Refuses To Sign Result Sheet
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Akeredolu's Son, Babajide, Made N433m From N4.3bn Stashed In Ondo Government's Secret Account, Deputy Governor Alleges
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics I Don’t Understand Why APC Was Defeated In Edo —El-Rufai
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: APC Agent Refuses To Sign Election Result Sheet Declaring Obaseki Winner
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Imo Governor, Uzodinma, Rejects Edo Election Result, Says APC Will Win In Court
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics P&ID: UK Court Judgment Vindicates Magu, International Groups Write President Buhari
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Opinion Enter Nyesom Wike -- Obaseki’s New Godfather By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections BREAKING: Edo Election Not Free And Fair, Says APC Candidate, Ize-Iyamu
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Elections President Buhari Congratulates Obaseki, Commends Edo Election Process
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Report Of Lagos Helicopter Crash Released By AIB
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Akeredolu's Son Threatens To Sue Ondo Deputy Governor Over Allegations Of Making N433m From Government's Secret Account
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Opinion Edo Election: Tinubu Like A Stage Magician Is Willfully Blind To Reality By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad