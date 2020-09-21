Report Of Lagos Helicopter Crash Released By AIB

The preliminary report on the helicopter that crashed in the Opebi area of Lagos on August 28, 2020 has been released.

The report by the Accident Investigation Bureau revealed that the helicopter had a valid Certificate of Airworthiness while the pilot’s last medical examination was valid till August 6, 2020.

The report further stated that the crashed helicopter had no ability to empty aviation fuel.

All persons in the helicopter died while vehicles and part of the building it crashed into was destroyed.

