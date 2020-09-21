Report Of Lagos Helicopter Crash Released By AIB

The report by the Accident Investigation Bureau revealed that the helicopter had a valid Certificate of Airworthiness while the pilot’s last medical examination was valid till August 6, 2020.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 21, 2020

The preliminary report on the helicopter that crashed in the Opebi area of Lagos on August 28, 2020 has been released.

The report by the Accident Investigation Bureau revealed that the helicopter had a valid Certificate of Airworthiness while the pilot’s last medical examination was valid till August 6, 2020.

The report further stated that the crashed helicopter had no ability to empty aviation fuel.

All persons in the helicopter died while vehicles and part of the building it crashed into was destroyed. 

See Also Exclusive REVEALED: Crashed Helicopter Was Declared Non-airworthy Three Years Ago, Owners Tricked NCAA To Obtain Operational License 0 Comments 3 Weeks Ago

Owner Of Building Where Chopper Crashed In Lagos Speaks Minutes After Tragedy WATCH VIDEO: Owner Of Building Where Chopper Crashed In Lagos Speaks Minutes After Tragedy

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics UPDATE: Obaseki Wins Edo Election, Ganduje Flees State In Private Jet As APC Agent Refuses To Sign Result Sheet
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Akeredolu's Son, Babajide, Made N433m From N4.3bn Stashed In Ondo Government's Secret Account, Deputy Governor Alleges
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics I Don’t Understand Why APC Was Defeated In Edo —El-Rufai
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Scandal How Fani-Kayode Beat His Ex-wife, Precious Chikwendu, During Pregnancy, Assaulted Her For Six Years —Former Sister-in-law
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Imo Governor, Uzodinma, Rejects Edo Election Result, Says APC Will Win In Court
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Terrorists Kill Nigerian Army Commander
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics UPDATE: Obaseki Wins Edo Election, Ganduje Flees State In Private Jet As APC Agent Refuses To Sign Result Sheet
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Akeredolu's Son, Babajide, Made N433m From N4.3bn Stashed In Ondo Government's Secret Account, Deputy Governor Alleges
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics I Don’t Understand Why APC Was Defeated In Edo —El-Rufai
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Scandal How Fani-Kayode Beat His Ex-wife, Precious Chikwendu, During Pregnancy, Assaulted Her For Six Years —Former Sister-in-law
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Imo Governor, Uzodinma, Rejects Edo Election Result, Says APC Will Win In Court
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Terrorists Kill Nigerian Army Commander
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Opinion Enter Nyesom Wike -- Obaseki’s New Godfather By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics P&ID: UK Court Judgment Vindicates Magu, International Groups Write President Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections BREAKING: Edo Election Not Free And Fair, Says APC Candidate, Ize-Iyamu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Akeredolu's Son Threatens To Sue Ondo Deputy Governor Over Allegations Of Making N433m From Government's Secret Account
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics PDP Vows To End Godfatherism In Lagos After Obaseki's Victory In Edo
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Opinion Edo Election: Tinubu Like A Stage Magician Is Willfully Blind To Reality By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad