BREAKING: DSS Asks Journalist, Masara Kim, To Retract Publication Exposing Plans By Herdsmen To Attack Plateau Communities

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 22, 2020

The Department of State Services has asked journalist Masara Kim to retract a publication he made revealing plans of coordinated attacks on farming communities in Plateau State by herdsmen, SaharaReporters can confirm.

Kim honoured an invitation extended by the secret police on Friday, September 18 when he was asked to retract the report, according to a source.

Masara Kim

“My knowledge is that he has been asked to sign a document and retract the story or face severe consequences. He was asked questions and you know we now have a way to get these things done, I cannot really say but when we have your details and your family and other things,” the security source said.

When asked if the alleged perpetrators of the attacks in the story published by the journalist had also been arrested and questioned, the security agent told SaharaReporters, “No”.

The journalist last Friday published a story on his website reporting the killing of a mobile police officer and a civilian in Malul, Daffo Village of Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The policeman, who was on special duty and one Sati Bulus were ambushed on a motorbike around 8:30pm on Thursday. See Also Breaking News BREAKING: DSS Invites Journalist, Masara Kim, Over Report Revealing Plans By Herdsmen To Attack Farming Communities In Plateau State 0 Comments 4 Days Ago

As part of his story, Kim revealed meetings held by Fulani groups in the state to purchase weapons and resume hostilities on farming villages, information he attributed to his sources.

The DSS in Plateau State recently extended three similar invitations to Obadiah Mailafia, former Central Bank Deputy Governor, over comments he made about the alleged sponsors of insecurity in the country. 

He has since cried out that his life was in danger.

