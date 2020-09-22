BREAKING: INEC Presents Certificate Of Return To Obaseki

The Independent National Electoral Commission has presented a certificate of return to Governor Godwin Obaseki, winner of the just concluded Edo State governorship election.

INEC presented the certificate to Obaseki and his deputy, Philip Shaibu, on Tuesday.

Obaseki polled 307,955 votes across the 18 local government areas of the state to defeat All Progressives Congress candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, who scored 223,619 votes.

The APC conceded defeat at the poll and congratulated Obaseki following a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, describing the outcome of the election as a victory for democracy.