Fire Guts LASTMA Headquarters In Lagos

LASTMA made this known in a statement by its Assistant Director, Public Affairs, Filade Olumide.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 22, 2020

There was a fire outbreak at the headquarters of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority in the Oshodi area of the city on Tuesday.

LASTMA made this known in a statement by its Assistant Director, Public Affairs, Filade Olumide.

Olumide said the fire emanated from a faulty air conditioner on the second floor of the building.

He said, “There was a minor fire incident at the LASTMA Headquarters today, September 22, 2020.

“Immediately the fire was noticed on the air conditioner, the headquarters staff following the past fire drill training put out the fire.

“The Fire Service was immediately summoned through a telephone call. The Lagos State Fire Service promptly responded to the call, put out the fire which was still slightly burning from the air conditioner, and ensured that the fire did not spread inside the office it occurred or the whole building.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Ex-Nigerian Minister Arrests Hotel Staff, Strip Them Naked For Allegedly Stealing N5,000
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics I Don’t Understand Why APC Was Defeated In Edo —El-Rufai
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Suspect On FBI List For $6m Internet Scam Turns Self In
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Lagos Residents Cry Out Over Policies Of Sanwo-Olu, Tinubu, Oba Oniru, Elegushi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Obaseki Extends Hand Of Friendship To Ize-Iyamu, Oshiomhole After Winning Edo Governorship Election
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Elections Obaseki’s Win A Victory For Democracy, APC Says As Party Finally Concedes Defeat
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption Ex-Nigerian Minister Arrests Hotel Staff, Strip Them Naked For Allegedly Stealing N5,000
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics I Don’t Understand Why APC Was Defeated In Edo —El-Rufai
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Suspect On FBI List For $6m Internet Scam Turns Self In
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Lagos Residents Cry Out Over Policies Of Sanwo-Olu, Tinubu, Oba Oniru, Elegushi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Obaseki Extends Hand Of Friendship To Ize-Iyamu, Oshiomhole After Winning Edo Governorship Election
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Elections Obaseki’s Win A Victory For Democracy, APC Says As Party Finally Concedes Defeat
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Opinion Comrade Oshiomhole: What Next? By Ozodinukwe Okenwa
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM NLC Vows To Proceed With Planned Strike Action Over Petrol, Electricity Tariff Hike
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Despite Uproar, Nigerian Government Insists On Going Ahead With Water Resource Bill
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Education LASU College Of Medicine Management Throws Out Students’ Belongings From Hostels
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Security Agents Stop Protest Against Hardship In Kano
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insurgency Tension In Plateau As Suspected Fulani Herdsmen Kill Traditional Ruler
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad